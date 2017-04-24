Accessory company Hähnel will distribute Miggo bags, tripods and other products to the UK market, the companies have announced.
Israel-based Miggo specialises in bags, flexible tripods and accessories for mobile photography.
Chris Hähnel, Director, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive Miggo distributor in the UK. This was a natural progression for us as we have been successfully distributing Miggo & PICTAR products in the Republic of Ireland for over 12 months now.”
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.
Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com
