Accessory company Hähnel will distribute Miggo bags, tripods and other products to the UK market, the companies have announced.

Israel-based Miggo specialises in bags, flexible tripods and accessories for mobile photography.

Chris Hähnel, Director, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive Miggo distributor in the UK. This was a natural progression for us as we have been successfully distributing Miggo & PICTAR products in the Republic of Ireland for over 12 months now.”

