Hahnel are known for their high end batteries and flash accessories, but now they have released details of their upcoming hot-shoe flash and new Viper wireless flash trigger.

Hot-shoe flash gun might be a new market for the company, but they already have a long running connection with off camera flash accessories. Their existing Viper and Tuff ranges are solid performers in the wireless flash trigger market, so it seems natural that they should release their own flash gun to compliment the existing products.

The Hahnel Modus 600RT looks set to rival manufacturers own flash units in the same way as the Hahnel batteries offer powerful performance that seriously rivals the competition.

Initial release details show that the Modus 600RT will have a guide number of 60, each unit will hold up to 550 shots at full power with recycle time of 1.5 seconds, feature a built in wireless receiver and transmitter, TTL, manual and multi modes and high speed sync support up to 1/8000 of a sec.

The Hahnel Modus 600RT will be powered by Hahnel’s own Extreme Lithium Ion batteries, these cells also already have a proven track record.

The Extreme Lithium battery range are available for most popular cameras from all manufacturers and feature charge and performance that usually exceed the manufacturers own.

As well as the new flash gun Hahnel will also be launching a new Viper TTL wireless flash trigger, this will be able to control up to 3 separate groups of flash guns, switchable TTL or manual for each of those groups, TTL pass through and wireless from up to 100m.

The Modus 600RT has all the makings of the perfect partner to the Viper series, and here’s hoping that Hahnel will follow the 600RT with a similar spec’d version for the Tuff range.

We look forward to see production units soon, but until then he’s a promotion videos detailing what to expect..

