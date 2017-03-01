Hasselblad will launch the XCD 120mm Macro, XCD 35-75mm Zoom, XCD 65mm and XCD 22mm Wide Angle lenses for its mirrorless medium format X1D.

The XCD 120mm Macro will be the first lens to hit the market, making its debut at the end of June 2017.

The XCD 120mm f/3.5 lens is designed for close-ups with a 1:2 image scale, but can also be used as a mid-range telephoto for portraits, Hasselblad says.

The XCD 120mm offers auto or manual focusing from infinity to 1:2 without the need for extension tubes, and full flash synchronisation of up to 1/2000sec.

Hasselblad says its XCD 35-75mm Zoom, XCD 65mm and XCD 22mm Wide Angle lenses will be launched over the course of the next year, and that by the beginning of 2018 the X1D will have seven dedicated XCD lenses and compatibility with all 12 HC/HCD lenses via the XH lens adapter.

Hands-on Hasselblad X1D review | Camera Jabber
Hands-on Hasselblad X1D review | Camera Jabber

Medium format camera’s take a leap forward with mirrorless technology, we take a good look for our hands-on Hasselblad X1D review

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.