Hasselblad will launch the XCD 120mm Macro, XCD 35-75mm Zoom, XCD 65mm and XCD 22mm Wide Angle lenses for its mirrorless medium format X1D.

The XCD 120mm Macro will be the first lens to hit the market, making its debut at the end of June 2017.

The XCD 120mm f/3.5 lens is designed for close-ups with a 1:2 image scale, but can also be used as a mid-range telephoto for portraits, Hasselblad says.

The XCD 120mm offers auto or manual focusing from infinity to 1:2 without the need for extension tubes, and full flash synchronisation of up to 1/2000sec.

Hasselblad says its XCD 35-75mm Zoom, XCD 65mm and XCD 22mm Wide Angle lenses will be launched over the course of the next year, and that by the beginning of 2018 the X1D will have seven dedicated XCD lenses and compatibility with all 12 HC/HCD lenses via the XH lens adapter.

