Hasselblad has announced that its popular CEO, Perry Oosting, will be stepping down from his role at the end of this month.

Oosting will remain with the company, however, and return to a role as advisor to the board.

In a statement to the press, Oosting said: “In the beginning of 2015 I was asked to take the role as CEO to secure sustainable growth and prepare the business for the next steps in its development.

“During 2016, we launched several new products and a complete new electronic platform. The market reaction to the strategic direction and its products were overwhelming. I would like to thank all involved and foresee a bright future for the team of Hasselblad.”

Hasselblad has announced that Paul Bram, currently and advisor to the company, will step in as Interim CEO.

Commenting on the news on DPReview, photographer and Camera Jabber contributor Damien Demolder suggests that the appointment of an interim CEO suggests Oosting’s departure wasn’t part of a company plan. “Had it been, a smoother transition would have been arranged,” Demolder writes.

Recently there were reports that DJI, which acquired a minority stake in Hasselblad in 2015, had become the majority shareholder. Both DJI and Hasselblad declined to comment on the reports.

Demolder also writes that he has been told that production of the Hasselblad X1D is now fully on track to deliver all of the pre-ordered units and develop the X series of lenses.

