Hasselblad has announced a new 100-megapixel aerial camera system, introducing the Hasselblad A6D-100c.

The new medium format camera boasts a novel feature that allows photographers to sync up to eight cameras to the Hasselblad A6D to fire within 20 seconds of each other.

The Hasselblad A6D is also compatible with nine H system lenses and features locking mounts that the company says minimises vibration and flexing to ensure the image plane and sensor stay parallel.

Hasselblad says it has also improved the exposure time for its aerial lenses up to 1/4000sec.

The Hasselblad A6D camera is also available with or without and infrared filter for infrared captures from 750nm to 1000nm.

Other features include up to 15 stops dynamic range, onboard 500+ Mbytes/sec CFast2.0 storage with a capacity of up to 512 GB and external storage via a locked USB3.0 type C-connection.

Price information was not available at the time of writing.

