Hasselblad has opened its prestigious Masters competition for 2018, which invites photographers from around the world to submit three images that best demonstrate their ability as a photographer.

Entries are open from now until 10 June 2017, and winners will be announced in January 2018.

Hasselblad Masters 2018 categories include:

Aerial (New for 2018)

Architecture

Fine Art

Fashion/Beauty

Landscape

Portrait

Product

Project/21 (Under 21)

Street/Urban

Wedding

Wildlife

Entrants will first be judged by an Internal Jury of Hasselblad staff, who will select 10 finalists in each category.

These finalists will then reach the professional Masters Jury, compiled of 24 top names in photography. This Hasselblad Masters 2018 judging panel will be revealed later this year.

There will also be a public vote, which serves as a 25th jury member, and the Hasselblad Masters are then chosen.

Entries are submitted via the Hasselblad website. Click here for competition rules.

