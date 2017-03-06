Affinity Photo is an exciting new addition to the professional photo editing market, combining powerful layering, masking, adjustment and effects tools with an extremely competitive, subscription-free price. It’s now available in both Mac and Windows versions, too.

The latest update, version 1.5, introduced some exciting new tools – as you can see from this video

The new features in version 1.5 include an HDR Merge tool for combining a series of different exposures of the same scene into a single, high dynamic range image, and Tone Mapping Persona (or ‘workspace’) which can bring out all this extended shadow and highlight detail to create a richly detailed, finished image.

There are a lot of misconceptions about HDR photography – that the results must always look ‘overcooked’, for example, or that HDR images are somehow inherently unnatural.

But done right, perhaps they represent the complex interaction between eye and brain that we rely on to ‘see’ the world more accurately than we think. Our eyes don’t just take in a scene with a single ‘exposure’ – instead, they scan back and forth, building a mental image of a scene, with all its extremes of brightness and shadow.

So our ‘after’ shot is arguably much closer to what we would see with the naked eye than any of the individual ‘before’ shots we used to make this single high-dynamic range image.

The other complaint, that HDR images look overdone, is more to do with the software than the process. There are, broadly, two types of HDR effect. There’s the wildly super-saturated, super-sharpened look that we’ve all seen lots of times, and there’s the subtly ‘tone-mapped’ look that is designed to look as natural as possible – ideally, so that people looking at the photo don’t realise that it’s been through an HDR process at all.

That’s the result you get from Serif Affinity Photo, and it’s achieved in two stages. First, there’s an HDR merge process that takes a series of individual ‘bracketed’ images shot at different exposures. Between them, these exposures capture the full brightness range in the scene, even if they can’t do that individually.

Second, there’s the tone mapping phase, carried out in Affinity Photo’s Tone Mapping Persona, which takes this enormous brightness range and maps it onto the available brightness range of a regular photo.

So that’s the theory – let’s see how it works in practice.