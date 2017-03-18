Hireacamera.com has announced a 25% discount will be applied to all Fujifilm camera and lens rentals.

The offer is part of a new partnership between Hireacamera.com and Fujifilm, and even extends to the GFX 50S, Fujifilm’s new medium format camera, and is GF lens range.

Hireacamera.com also stocks the Fuji X-T2, X-Pro2 and the entire XF lens range.

The promotion runs from today to coincide with the launch of The Photography Show.

The 25% discount will be automatically applied to existing rental prices.

