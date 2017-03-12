The Royal Photographic Society has a long history not only in encouraging photographers, but has played an important role in developing the medium into what it is today.

Clifton Cameras has produced this illustrated timeline that explores the rich history of the Royal Photographic society by firstly taking a look at its forerunners, The Edinburgh Calotype Society (formed in 1847) and the Leeds Photographic Society (formed in 1852).

The infographic also looks at key figures throughout the history of photography, such as Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre and Henry Talbot, and their achievements.

The graphic then traces the divide between science and art in the early days of the society and finishes off with a look at some stats about the RPS today.

