The first images of Ricoh’s rumoured new tough camera, the Ricoh WG-50, have leaked online ahead of its launch.

Pentax Rumors has posted images of the new Ricoh waterproof camera, which originated on a Japanese blog called Nakashita.

Not much is known about the new Ricoh camera in terms of its specifications except that it is expected to be launched by the end of 2017, according to Pentax Rumors.

The Ricoh WG-50 is also expected to replace the current WG-50.

Pentax Rumors also says a new silver, limited edition version of the full-frame K-1 DSLR will be announced soon as well.

Via Pentax Rumors

