In this handy infographic from Tusk Photo, you’ll discover the essential gear you need for wildlife photography and what features and specifications to look for to get the images you want.

As the infographic says, wildlife photography is one of the more challenging forms of photography. It requires an in-depth understanding of the subject matter, balanced with a strong technical knowledge of how to use your gear.

But what gear do you need to give yourself the best shot at getting great images? Read on to find out…

How to choose the best wildlife photography kit
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.