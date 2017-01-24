In this handy infographic from Tusk Photo, you’ll discover the essential gear you need for wildlife photography and what features and specifications to look for to get the images you want.

As the infographic says, wildlife photography is one of the more challenging forms of photography. It requires an in-depth understanding of the subject matter, balanced with a strong technical knowledge of how to use your gear.

But what gear do you need to give yourself the best shot at getting great images? Read on to find out…

How to choose the best wildlife photography kit

How to plan a wildlife photography trip

