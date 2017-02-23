Instagram has introduced a new feature to all its users, allowing for image galleries to be shared in a single post.

Previously available only on beta to Android users, Instagram has announced that its latest update will now allow everyone to combine up to 10 photos or videos in one post to the platform.

The feature, similar to Facebook’s gallery posts, lets users share everything from albums and portfolios to step-by-step guides.

A new icon is now available in users’ feeds, allowing them to select multiple photos and videos in one post.

Tapping and holding lets users change the order of a gallery, make group or individual edits or apply filters to your images.

In posts within your Instagram feed a series of blue dots at the bottom of an image indicates where a post is a gallery.

This update is available as part of Instagram version 10.9 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play.

