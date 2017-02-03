Winners of the International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition 10 have been revealed, with British photographer Lee Acaster claiming the overall title.

Acaster, an amateur photographer from the Norfolk and Suffolk border, will take home $7,500 for his striking image of an autumn birch tree.

“It was a dark and wet morning in Snowdonia, but autumn always offers opportunities,” said Acaster.

“The dark water behind the lake helped to isolate the form and texture of the tree whilst providing contrast to the dazzling individual leaves.”

Judges said: “This humble autumn scene has been elevated into something challenging and truly spectacular. The dark inky mauve of the lake creates the perfect canvas on which these beautiful birch trees bear their last hints of autumn colour, which glow on a centrally focused plane of light.

“The scene has been framed beautifully and feels completely balanced even with so much to look at. Each branch, twig and leaf has incredibly defined detail which exhorts us to stare deeper and deeper into the image. When we do, the photograph reveals a stained glass window of nature, steeped in mystery and metaphor.”

The International Garden Photographer of the Year 2016 winners were announced today at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. This year, organisers say the competition had entries from more than 50 countries.

Below you can see a gallery of some of the category winners and runners up. You can see the full list of winners and commended images at the IGPOTY website.

IGPOTY 10 Winners

The IGPOTY exhibition will stay in Kew Gardens before travelling the UK, with stops abroad including Gibraltar, Portugal and The Netherlands.

An IGPOTY 10 hardback book featuring all the winners will also be published.

