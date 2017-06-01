As one of Dorset’s leading landscape photographers, Matt Pinner’s landscape photography has been widely published and he’s achieved huge following on social media. We spoke to him about how he got started and what he sees for the future of landscape photographers.

What first attracted you to landscape photography?

Being outdoors is really what got me going. I loved the outdoors and I took an interest in trying to catch it in its purest form.

When my grandfather left me his tripod in his will I decided I wanted to carry on where he had left off.

How did you set about developing your own style?

I actually went to uni to learn photography but I didn’t like how it was all set out, so I decided to leave and be self taught. I believe this is what set my style as I don’t follow the conventional rules of photography, I bend them slightly.

The photography world is constantly evolving and I think it’s important for photographers to develop and push their boundaries. We are always learning and we can learn from other photographers.

What challenges do landscape photographers face in the near future?

I think social media is increasingly important. That’s where my generation tends to be drawn to view the present day. So although I sell my work through my website http://pinners-photography.co.uk/, I use social media to grow my client base and get my work seen.

I believe the main challenge for landscape photographers is that most people think that they can use an iPhone to capture the same images. There are so many apps that can enhance images that things like getting up in the early hours or going to a single spot over and over to achieve that one great photo will be forgotten.

As a young photographer do you feel like you’re taken seriously by older, more experienced photographers?

No I don’t. My social media following is a great asset to my business, but I feel that older photographers who don’t have this behind them do not particularly understand my reason for having it.

Can you describe your typical day or week?

I work still outside of photography, so I just try to get out the house to shoot as much as possible; either before and after work, or on my days off. That’s weather permitting of course.

How much time do you spend processing images vs shooting?

I use my Canon 5D Mark III and Lee Filters kit to get as much right as I can in-camera and then I process as little as possible – it’s all about the shoot for me.

Do you have a favourite location?

That’s easy, Corfe Castle and Durdle Door.

Is there somewhere you’ve promised yourself you’ll visit to photograph?

Iceland and Norway, I’d love to photograph the northern lights.

What’s the best thing about being a landscape photographer?

Getting out early in the morning when no one else is around and being able to capture an image that people will see and just go “wow”. I guess some people might see the early hours as a bad thing, but I love it.

What’s the worst thing about being a landscape photographer?

Someone getting in the way of your perfect shot last minute.

To find our more about Matt and his photography follow this link to visit his website.

