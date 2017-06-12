A technical change in iOS 11 will cut the file sizes of images and video by 50%, Apple has revealed.

Apple says the file size reduction is the result of switching from the h.264 video compression and JPEG photo formats to HEVC and HEIF.

Tests of iOS 11’s developer beta by 9to5 Mac confirmed the new formats’ ability to reduce file sizes while maintaining image quality.

It’s worth noting, though, that Apple’s new video and photo formats in iOS 11 will only work if your Apple device employs the A9 processor, or later.

Via Business Insider

