A technical change in iOS 11 will cut the file sizes of images and video by 50%, Apple has revealed.

Apple says the file size reduction is the result of switching from the h.264 video compression and JPEG photo formats to HEVC and HEIF.

Tests of iOS 11’s developer beta by 9to5 Mac confirmed the new formats’ ability to reduce file sizes while maintaining image quality.

It’s worth noting, though, that Apple’s new video and photo formats in iOS 11 will only work if your Apple device employs the A9 processor, or later.

Via Business Insider

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com