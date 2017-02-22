The iPhone 8 front camera is expected to be able to capture 3D facial recognition, according to a new report.

The website 9to5Mac has published a report by Apple analyst KGI Ming-Chi Kuo which claims that the new iPhone 8, expected perhaps later this year, will feature technology that combines 2D images captured by the front camera with depth data from an infrared module to record 3D images.

In other words… 3D selfies!

9to5Mac says: “The hardware will use algorithms developed by PrimeSense, which Apple acquired in 2013. The sensor will apparently be able to detect the location and depth of objects it can see.

“Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus already includes an immature form of depth detection by including two rear cameras that use their optical parallax offset to determine distance away.”

Kuo says the 3D sensing front camera for iPhone 8 will be more advanced using a dedicated Infrared transmitter that employs vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser technology.

The iPhone 8 camera’s 3D technology will invisible IR light signals from the phone and detect the signals bouncing back from objects around it to create its images via a 1.4 megapixel IR receiver.

9to5Mack also reckons the iPhone 8 price tag will be more than $1,000.

Via DPReview

