Jaunt ONE, the 360-degree virtual reality camera aimed at professionals is now available to consumers, Jaunt has announced… with a staggering price tag.

Teased as far back as 2015, the Jaunt ONE has previously only been available to Jaunt’s partners but is now available for purchase by consumers.

The Jaunt ONE boasts a circular design with 24 integrated cameras with frame sync to provide 360-degree coverage at up to 8K resolution.

Jaunt says the ONE can also record continuously for up to 20 hours, even in harsh weather.

Other features include 18-stop exposure control, built-in media storage, a global shutter, 10 stops of dynamic range, 120fps capture and custom 130-degree FOV lenses with a fixed f/2.9 aperture.

If you want, you can pre-order the Jaunt ONE now from B&H Photo for the cool price of $95,000. For those counting, that’s about $3,958 per integrated camera!

