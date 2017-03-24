Jessops has announced its first-ever Jessops Academy course in Scotland – priced £299 – which includes lessons in wildlife and landscape photography.

Jessops’ new photography course will take place at the field studies centre in Kindrogan, Blairgowrie. Under the guidance of a Jessops Academy tutor, participants will have special access to a nature hide for photographing red squirrels close-up in their natural habitat.

The rest of the weekend course will consist of theory sessions on the Friday night, explaining the best camera settings to use and how to achieve the best composition.

On Saturday and Sunday will again have opportunities to shoot from the hide, as well as go on several organised walks to explore Kindrogan and its surroundings.

The course dates are set for 19th – 21st May 2017; 16th – 18th June 2017; and 25th – 27th August 2017.

Click here for more information on the itinerary and availability.

