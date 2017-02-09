Jessops will open its second photography store in Central London on Friday, the company has announced.

The New Oxford Street location will mark the once-embattled British camera shop’s 56th high street branch, marking an incredible comeback from its bankruptcy just a few years ago.

Jessops Chairman Peter Jones said: “Trying a camera before you buy it is a huge part of the journey – and with the opening of our latest flagship store customers can get hands-on and experience a wide range of cameras and equipment to help decide which product is right for them.

“Restoring this iconic British brand to the high street over the past four years and doubling the number of stores we originally opened has been an incredible journey.

“We want to ensure as many customers as possible get to experience the great service that Jessops provides and get the chance to discover the world of photography.”

