Jessops has announced a new three-day photography course in England’s Lake District in 2017, which is open to photographers of all abilities.

As part of the Jessops Academy 2017 programme, the course will be aimed at helping photographers improve their landscape photography.

Day one consists of a theory session on photo composition, followed by a sunset shoot.

Day two will consist of a sunrise shoot in the Langdale pikes focusing on gradual neutral density filters and building long exposures. The day will conclude with a photo walk along Lake Windermere, followed by a second sunset location.

On day three the group will shoot the sunrise at the Castlerigg Stone Circle followed by a visit to Derwent water.

The course will run from Tuesday 31 October to Thursday 2 November 2017.

The Jessops Lake District course is priced £600 and includes transport, meals and accommodation at The Wild Boar, located near the town of Windermere in 72 acres of private woodland.

For more details visit Jessops website.

