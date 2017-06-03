Jessops has launched its Share Your Summer contest for the second year, kicking off the 2017 campaign with a chance to win £3,000 in Sony gear.

From now until 2 August, photographic retailer Jessops is inviting photographers to submit their best interpretation of summer with a chance at winning the opportunity to showcase their work in 56 Jessops stores nationwide, as well as receive £3,000 worth of Sony gear, plus £100 in Jessops vouchers.

To participate, photographers must upload an image that they feel represents summer to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and tag @jessops using the hashtag #ShareYourSummer2017.

This year, to celebrate the end of the competition, Jessops is partnering with Sony to host an exclusive celebration party in central London. All of the competition winners will have their photography displayed on the night, where one overall #ShareYourSummer2017 winner will be officially announced.

