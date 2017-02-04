Jessops and Olympus have partnered to curate an exhibition of the UK’s best amateur photography, which debuts in London next week.

The free exhibition will be on display at the Olympus Art Bermondsey Project Space from 6 to 12 February, and is open from 11am to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The exhibition is the culmination of a nationwide contest organised by the two companies, asking amateur photographers to submit their best images taken this winter.

The 20 winners and runners up will all be on display. Among the winning images are the photographs by Alexandra Waller, Ian Knight, William Dore, Richard Thomas and Verity Milligan, seen in the gallery below.

The photographers will be celebrated at an awards evening hosted by Jessops and Olympus on the 10th February, where an overall winner will receive an Olympus EM5 Mark II camera with a 12 – 40mm lens worth £1149.