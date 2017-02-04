Jessops and Olympus have partnered to curate an exhibition of the UK’s best amateur photography, which debuts in London next week.
The free exhibition will be on display at the Olympus Art Bermondsey Project Space from 6 to 12 February, and is open from 11am to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday.
The exhibition is the culmination of a nationwide contest organised by the two companies, asking amateur photographers to submit their best images taken this winter.
The 20 winners and runners up will all be on display. Among the winning images are the photographs by Alexandra Waller, Ian Knight, William Dore, Richard Thomas and Verity Milligan, seen in the gallery below.
The photographers will be celebrated at an awards evening hosted by Jessops and Olympus on the 10th February, where an overall winner will receive an Olympus EM5 Mark II camera with a 12 – 40mm lens worth £1149.
Rachel Wilkins, Head of Marketing at Jessops said: “Following the success of our nationwide ‘Share Your Summer’ competition in 2016 we wanted to offer a second chance to budding photographers to see their work showcased in a professional gallery.
“Thanks to our partner Olympus, we are delighted to be able to support Britain’s love for photography by providing this opportunity. We all feel the pinch in the winter, so what better way to inspire yourself to take more photos than with a free exhibition open to all.”
Photographers get very excited about autumn, but winter also has lots of photographic opportunities. Make the best of it with our 7 quick tips about how to photograph frosty scenes.
You must log in to post a comment.