Kenro Ltd has introduced three new budget audio accessories from Saramonic aimed at DSLR users: CaMixer, LavMic and SmartRig+.
The new Saramonic CaMixer – price tag £155.94 – is a mini microphone and audio adapter for DSLR cameras and camcorders, which features a 3.5mm audio input and mounts on a hot or cold shoe.
The Saramonic CaMixer allows users to plug in two condenser mics (which are included) for stereo sound recording, or a mini XLR mic (48V phantom power), whilst providing level and monitoring controls.
Independent left and right level meters are included (input gain 15dB) as well as a 3.5mm headphone monitor jack. The unit is powered by a standard 9V battery.
Frequency response is 20Hz to 20kHz (+/- 0.5dB). Noise: 82 dB @1kHz, -30 dBu input and distortion is less than 0.03% @1kHz, -30 dBu input. Weight is just 156g.
At the same price you can also buy a version that’s compatible with iOS and Android devices, which includes a device holder and handgrip.
Saramonic’s LavMic – £105.54 – is an audio mixer and lavalier microphone kit, offering hands-free recording for a DSLR camera, GoPro, Android or iOS devices.
It includes one omnidirectional condenser clip-on microphone with 2.4m cable, 2-channel mini-jack audio mixer and three signal transmission cables so it can be quickly connected to a variety of devices.
Two mic inputs allow you to select mono or stereo output mode and the headphone jack provides real-time audio monitoring.
Frequency response is 20Hz to 20kHz (+/- 0.5 dB), THD is less than 0.03% @ 1kHz (-30 dBu input) and signal to noise ratio is 73 dB @1 kHz (-30 dBu input).
The final new Saramonic audio mixer is the SmartRig+ – £105.54 – which is an update to the company’s SmartRig and is aimed live music recording, as a guitar can be plugged directly into the device, as well as any microphone. Output can be to iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android or DSLR cameras or camcorders.
