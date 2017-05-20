Kodak has signed a 5-year lease in a move to launch a new film negative processing lab at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

As PDN reports, the company will move into the Ken Adam Building where it will process film for motion picture productions.

The deal is part of a series of moves by the company to acquire processing labs in key film and television hubs, including a brand new facility in New York.

Kodak reported $7 million in profit during the previous quarter.

Like this: Like Loading...