The Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 Awards has now opened for entries and will close on 8 July, organisers Take A View have announced.

Now in its 11th year, the Take A View Landscape Photographer of the Year Award is open to everyone, with a special class for those younger than 17.

Each entrant can submit up to 25 images across the competition’s four categories, which include Classic View, Living The View, Your View and Urban View.

The overall Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 winner will take home £10,000, and the competition boasts a total prize fund worth £20,000.

As in previous years, an exhibition of shortlisted and winning entries will debut in late autumn. Shortlisted entrants will also be published in coffee-table book Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 11, published by The AA.

