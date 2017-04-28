Venus Optics has launched what it says is the world’s widest rectilinear f/2 lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras, introducing the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT – price tag $499.

The Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT offers a 35mm equivalent focal length of 15mm with a 110-degree angle of view.

The new Laowa lens weighs less than 200g, measures 55mm long and mounts a 46mm filter thread.

Its internal design consists of 13 elements in 9 groups, with 2 pcs of aspherical elements and 3 pcs of Extra-low dispersion elements.

Venus Optics also launched a lightweight version for the 7.5mm f/2, which reduces the weight to just 150g.

Laowa 7.5mm f/2 Price & Release Date

The Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT price tag is $499 for the standard version, or $519 for the feather-light option. The lens also comes in black or silver.

A release date is as yet unknown, but the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 is currently available to pre-order on Venus Optics’ website.

