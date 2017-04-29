Lastolite By Manfrotto has announced the Ezybox Speed-Lite 2 Plus softbox, developed in partnership with photographer Joe McNally, priced £59.95.

The Joe McNally Ezybox Speed-Lite 2 Plus is a 22cm x 22cm mini softbox that attaches directly onto a flashgun whether on or off camera.

Lastolite says the Ezybox Speed-Lite 2 Plus was built with a white interior for softer light, based on McNally’s input.

The Ezybox Speed-Lite 2 Plus also features a removable inner and outer diffuser that offer up to 2-stop light loss when used together.

And the outer diffuser is a recessed diffuser designed with a 45mm recess to control the spill of light leaving the softbox.

Other design features include a folding mechanism with a twist-lock silicon strap so you can quickly attach it to your flashgun.

It also employs two magnets in the internal folding mechanism so you can attach the Lastolite By Manfrotto Strobo honeycomb and gel holders.

