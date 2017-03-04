Lexar has launched a new microSD card offering transfer speeds up to 150MB/s (1000x) and a write speed of up to 90MB/s.

The new Lexar 256GB Professional 1000x microSDXC UHS-II (U3) memory card is designed for sports camcorders, tablets and smartphones, even GoPro cameras, and is capable of handling 4K and 3D footage.

The Lexar Professional 1000x microSDXC UHS-II card offers read transfer speeds of up to 150MB per second and write speeds of up to 90MB/s.

Lexar says its new card is ideal for high-speed capture of extended lengths of 4K, 3D, and 1080p full-HD video, and it can record up to 9 hours of 4K video.

The Lexar Professional 1000x microSD card can also store more than 36 hours of HD video, 67600 photos or 58,100 songs.

All of Lexar’s Professional line memory cards also include a lifetime copy of the company’s Image Rescue software to recover most photo and select video files, even if they’ve been erased or the card has been corrupted.

The new Lexar card is available now, priced £357.99.

Like this: Like Loading...