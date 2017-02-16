Leica has tweaked the handling for its latest camera, launching Leica M10 firmware update 1.3.4.0.

Among Leica’s M10 firmware version 1.3.4.0 tweaks are colour-coding of the status bar for SD memory cards and battery level, which now change from green to yellow to red as the battery charge level reduces or the card becomes full.

Leica has also revised the M10’s ‘Favourites Menu’, allowing photographers to create up to 15 menu entries and a second Favourites page opens after adding more than seven entries.

Leica M10 users will also get faster access to the main menu by pressing the Menu button in the Favourites Menu. The same button can also be used for page-by-page scrolling.

Another new feature enables the selection of the target display for automatic review on the monitor screen.

The menu entry now offers ‘Auto’, ‘EVF’ or ‘Display’ as target options, while ‘Edit Favourites’ allows the activation of direct access to ‘M-ISO’ as a Favourites Menu item.

Leica says firmware update 1.3.4.0 also reduces the lag between exposure and display when taking pictures in Live View mode.

