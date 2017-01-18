The Leica M10 was announced today, and we were fortunate enough to have some time with the new Leica camera before it was announced to take some sample photos and test some of its many interesting features.

As we state in our Leica M10 review: “At low to mid sensitivity settings the M10 produces attractive images and jpegs that look natural, even at 100% on screen.

“The detail is sharp without being oversharpened and there’s no smudging of out of focus areas – they just look out of focus.”

Below is a selection of our Leica M10 sample photos, uploaded at full resolution. Have a browse and see what you think!

Leica M10

