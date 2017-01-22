We take a look at the differences between the new Leica rangefinder and its predecessor in our Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240) comparison.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the M10’s predecessor was the M9. But, in between 2009’s M9 and 2017’s M10, there was a time when Leica fell out love with numbers and introduced the M (Typ 240).

Here we take a look at the key differences between the two Leica cameras.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Sensor

Although both of the cameras feature a 24 million pixel full-frame sensor, Leica says that the sensor inside the M10 has been newly developed especially (and only) for the M10.

A host of new technologies have been developed for the sensor, which Leica says makes it particularly good to use with wide aperture lenses, sees an improvement of dynamic range, excellent contrast rendition, exceptional sharpness and the finest resolution of details.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Viewfinder

The “M” in the M name stands for the German word for viewfinder – it’s fundamental to the system. It takes some getting used to this kind of viewfinder, but many photographers prefer it to a pentaprism set up.

For this version of the camera, Leica has made several key improvements. The field of view has been increased by 30%, while the eye relief (the optimum distance of the eye from the viewfinder eyepiece) has been increased by 50%, making it more comfortable for glasses wearers.

The magnification of the viewfinder has also increased from 0.68x up to 0.73x.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Processor

A new processor is found inside the M10 – the MAESTRO II. The older M Typ 240 featured a MAESTRO processor. The new processor facilitates 5fps shooting, with a 2GB buffer for 16 shots.

It’s also now quicker for images to be previewed just after shooting.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): ISO Speeds

The new camera can shoot at speeds up to ISO 50,000 – quite the increase from the top speed of ISO 6400 that the M Typ 240 offered. The new processor helps to create low-noise images at the higher speeds now available.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Design

Leica has worked to simplify the design of the M10. That means it only has three buttons on the back, plus a navigational pad.

Furthermore, a new ISO dial has been added to the top plate to allow quick changes – you can now set ISO, aperture (via the lens) and shutter speed before you even switch the camera on.

The big news however is that the camera has been slimmed down to bring it line with the size of M film cameras – quite the feat considering the electronics that need to fit inside a digital camera.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Connectivity

For the first time, Leica has added Wi-Fi connectivity to a Digital M. That gives you the opportunity to use your smartphone to remotely control the camera, or to quickly send images over for sharing on social networking sites.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Video

This camera really has been stripped back to basics, and for Leica, that means taking away the option to record video. Live View has been kept, though. The Typ 240 is staying in the range, and offers Full HD video recording.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Screen

There’s a slight improvement in resolution for the M10, having increased to 1,036,000 pixels (compared with 921,600). Both of the cameras feature extra strong Gorilla Glass.

You can use the screen to focus with Live View – Focus Peaking has been improved with brighter contrast lines to help you get the focusing spot on.

Leica M10 vs Leica M (Typ 240): Price

It’s safe to say that neither of these cameras is a bargain, it is Leica after all, but, relatively speaking you can pick up the older model for cheaper than the newer one – as you might expect.

The Leica M10 price tag is around £5,600, while the older M Typ 240 can be bought for around £4,500 (why not get two!).

