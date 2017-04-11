Leica has offered to replace the autofocus drive unit in some of its S lenses which have experienced a loss of AF function.

In a statement on its website, Leica AG says that it has completed QA testing of “a new generation of autofocus drive units” and the company is offering a free replacement of the drive unit in any S lenses affected by the problem.

The offer for users of its medium format system lenses will extend for five years from the date of purchase of the S lens.

Leica also says that users may also request a preventive replacement of their AF drive unit – including a warranty extension of 12 months – but this will come at your own expense.

Click here for more information on repairs.

As DPReview points out, Leica’s free replacement service has actually been on offer since the end of 2015, but until now the company was reinstalling the same drive unit in the defective lenses.

Like this: Like Loading...