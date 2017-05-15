The Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2017 competition has closed for entries, with submissions from 2,700 photographers from more than 104 countries.

The competition will now move to its next phases, as judges review the submissions before announcing this year’s shortlist on 20 June 2017.

Leica says the majority of the entries came from China, France, Brazil, Germany, Italy, South Korea and the United States.

Entries were asked to comprise a self-contained series of between at least 10 and a maximum of 12 images by photographers who “perceive the world with their ‘eyes wide open’ and document the interaction between people and their environment in a creative and ground-breaking style.”

Now in its 37th year and with prizes totalling €80,000, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2017 winners will receive their prizes at a gala event in Berlin in September. The images from all 12 finalists will then feature at an exhibition in the ‘Neuen Schule für Fotografie’, Brunnenstrasse 188-190, 10119 Berlin.

The winner in the main category will receive €25,000 and Leica M-System equipment (a camera and lens) valued at an additional €10,000.

