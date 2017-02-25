Leica has announced the beginning of the submission phase of its prestigious Oskar Barnack Award 2017 competition.

Open to both professional and amateur photographers, entrants may submit their images from 1 March to 10 April 2017 for the chance to win prizes totalling €80,000.

To be entered into the competition, photographers must submit a self-contained series of between 10 and 12 images in which the photographer “perceives and documents the interaction between people and their environment in a creative and ground-breaking style.”

Series of photographs captured in 2016 and 2017, or work from long-term projects including at least some photographs taken in this period, are eligible for submission.

Leica has also announced the members of its international jury for the competition, which includes:

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director & Chief Representative Leica Galleries International (Salzburg, Austria)

Michelle Dunn Marsh, Executive Director, Photographic Center Northwest; Publisher, Minor Matters Books (Seattle, USA)

Christian Pohlert, Managing Picture Editor, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Frankfurt, Germany)

Douglas So, Founder and Director of F11 Foto Museum (Hong Kong, China)

Scarlett Coten, Photographer and Winner of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2016 (Paris, France)

The international jury of experts will choose the 12 finalists for the ‘Leica Oskar Barnack Award’ and the ‘Leica Oskar Barnack Award Newcomer’ from all the entries received.

The winners of both categories and the 10 other finalists will be honoured during a gala event and their work will be presented at a six-week exhibition in Berlin.

Full terms and conditions, as well as entry forms, will be published on the dedicated competition website from 1 March.

Like this: Like Loading...