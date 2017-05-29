Leica is once again providing technical support for European reality show, Master of Photography, which is broadcast on the Sky Arts channel.

Now in its second series, Master of Photography will again follow 12 photographers from across Europe as they prove their photographic skills fulfilling a number of challenges in locations across Europe as set out to them by judges.

The series premiered yesterday and will run for eight weeks on Sky Arts in the UK and Republic of Ireland, Sky Arte HD in Italy and Sky Arts HD in Germany and Austria.

As the show’s exclusive technical provider, Leica is providing each competitor with its cameras and lenses, as well as a range of accessories.

Contestants will be using cameras such as the Leica SL mirrorless system camera, the Leica M-D digital rangefinder camera and the Leica Q compac.

The jury, Caroline Hunter, Darcy Padilla and Oliviero Toscani, will each week judge the contestants’ works to decide which will become the ‘Master of Photography 2017’ at the end of the season. The winner is awarded a cash prize of 150,000 euros.

