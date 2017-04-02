German startup Lensta is debuting a new iPhone case that comes with a trio of mountable lenses, allowing mobile photographers the ability to capture a wider range of effects.

The Lensta case offers wideangle, fisheye and macro lenses that come with a leather pouch and strap for carrying the phone around your neck like a traditional camera.

The lenses simply screw onto a mount on the exterior of the case, allowing mobile photographers to swap between lenses for different effects.

Lensta is available on Indiegogo in black, brown and navy. Lensta prices for the different kits start from $79.

iPhone 7 camera review

ExoLens Pro for iPhone Review

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.