German startup Lensta is debuting a new iPhone case that comes with a trio of mountable lenses, allowing mobile photographers the ability to capture a wider range of effects.

The Lensta case offers wideangle, fisheye and macro lenses that come with a leather pouch and strap for carrying the phone around your neck like a traditional camera.

The lenses simply screw onto a mount on the exterior of the case, allowing mobile photographers to swap between lenses for different effects.

Lensta is available on Indiegogo in black, brown and navy. Lensta prices for the different kits start from $79.

