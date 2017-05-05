A USB stick isn’t the sexiest product to review and, frankly, there isn’t a whole lot you can say about them. But Lexar’s new JumpDrive Tough flash drive isn’t your ordinary USB stick.

The Lexar JumpDrive Tough is designed for the photographer on the go – even the photographer completing a triathlon.

A robust rubber body design is matched by a thick rubber cap that forms a tight seal over the male element of the USB stick, which Lexar says makes it weather- and water-proof. The company claims the JumpDrive Tough can withstand temperatures from -13°F to 300°F and water down to depth of 98 feet.

What’s more, the Lexar JumpDrive Tough can also withstand impact or pressure at up to 750 PSI, Lexar says.

As you can see in our video above, I put these claims to the test, and I’m quite pleased to say it passes with flying colours!

The Lexar JumpDrive Tough easily survives being submerged in water, and most impressively it withstood the full weight of my 2005 Honda Civic driving and then reversing back over it!

I have to be honest: I didn’t expect the JumpDrive Tough to survive being driven over. Lexar’s website says it can withstand anything… but a Honda Civic? I was sceptical.

To be fair, there was a little damage to the male element of the drive. If you notice in the video, when I reverse over it the front wheel goes over just the cap end of the drive. The element under the cap was a little bit bent when I examined it after.

But using my car key I was able to bend the metal back into shape quite easily, and it inserted into my Mac just fine. I am genuinely impressed at how rugged this flash drive really is!

Lexar JumpDrive Tough Review: practical uses

The robustness of the Lexar JumpDrive Tough is well impressive, but really, if it can’t perform the basic duties of a flash drive as well, then it’s everything-proof design might seem a bit gimmicky.

I’m pleased to say, though, that in practical use the Lexar JumpDrive Tough USB stick is one of the best flash drives I’ve used.

It’s compatible with both Mac and PC systems, and plugging it into both the drive appears instantly on the desktop. The drive is also USB 3.1 compatible, which means it’s fast, and it’s also backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices.

The Lexar JumpDrive Tough offers read speeds of up to 150MB/s read and write speeds up to 60MB/s, and I was able to copy 500MB of video footage over to the drive in a matter of seconds.

Lexar JumpDrive Tough Review: verdict

I was using the 32GB version, but you can also purchase the Lexar JumpDrive Tough in 64GB and 128GB options. This was my go-to flash drive over the few weeks that I had it, and I will probably purchase the 128GB version at some point.

If you transfer images in the field or need a small flash drive to back up images on your travels, then the Lexar JumpDrive Tough’s robustness is ideal for you.

But even if you aren’t a photographer who travels far from home, the JumpDrive Tough is fast, versatile and very reasonably priced at £21.99 / $19.99 (32GB), £36.99 / $34.99 (64GB), and £61.99 / $59.99 (128GB).

There’s always room for improvement, though, and while driving over the JumpDrive Tough may be a touch sensational, it did expose the USB stick’s Achilles Heel: the cap. While it is a thick rubber that forms a nice seal to protect against water, I was able to bend it by pinching my fingers. Future iterations could probably benefit from a slightly more robust cap.

