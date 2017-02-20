Lexar has debuted its new Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 memory card, with a price tag of £1,732.99.

Aimed cinematographers shooting 4K and ProRes video as well as raw photos, the new 512GB Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card offers read transfer speeds of up to 525MB/s and write speeds up to 445MB/s1.

The new Lexar CFast 2.0 card also includes a lifetime copy of Image Rescue® software to recover most photo and select video files, even if they’ve been erased or the card has been corrupted, Lexar says.

Lexar adds: “When shooting 200 FPS on a high-end, production-level camera, it’s easy to fill up an entire 256GB card with content in just 17 minutes. Comparatively, the new Professional 512GB 3500x CFast 2.0 card can capture up to more than twice that time.”

Lexar says its new CFast card capacity will be available in Q1 2017.

What’s more, the company says it will soon launch a 512GB Lexar Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card optimised for ARRI® cameras.

