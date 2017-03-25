Lexar has launched the JumpDrive Tough, a new flash drive designed to withstand impact, pressure, weather, and water.

Lexar’s JumpDrive Tough can withstand impact or pressure at up to 750 PSI, Lexar says, water to depths of 98 feet and temperatures from -13°F to 300°F.

The JumpDrive Tough offers read speeds of up to 150MB/s read and write speeds up to 60MB/s.

The JumpDrive Tough is also USB 3.1 compatible, as well as backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices. It’s also compatible with both Mac and PC systems.

Available now in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities, the Lexar JumpDrive Tough price tag is £21.99 / $19.99 (32GB), £36.99 / $34.99 (64GB), and £61.99 / $59.99 (128GB).

