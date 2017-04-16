The Light L16 camera is in its end phase of testing, and a release date for pre-orders of the final version of the 16-lens camera is set for July 2017.

The Light L16 consists of 16 multi-aperture computational cameras in a body about the size of a smartphone. The L16 was announced in 2015 as a development project, and new prototypes have been unveiled over the preceding years until now.

The L16 boasts 16 individual 13-megapixel sensors which together can produce up to 52-megapixel images.

It also offers 5x optical zoom, and as you zoom in or out the L16 chooses the best combination of its 28mm, 70mm and 150mm camera modules to use for the job, promising no degradation in quality when you shoot close up, for instance.

Its chassis is made of die-cast aluminium alloy, and the L16 camera has a rubberised non-slip grip on one side.

Click here to see sample images shot with the Light L16.

The L16 price tag is $1,699 and is currently sold out. However, Light says another round of pre-orders will open in 2017.

Light L16 Specifications

Screen: 5″ FHD touchscreen

Lenses:

16 individual modules

5x28mm, 5x70mm, and 6x150mm

Focal lengths at full frame equivalent

Sensors: 16 individual 13MP sensors

Minimum focus: 10cm at 28mm, 40cm at 70mm, 1m at 150mm

Storage: 256GB

Chip set: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 + Light ASIC

Operating system: Android

Connectivity: GPS, Wifi, and Bluetooth

Battery: Lithium-ion polymer

Flash: Dual-tone LED (no sync port/shoe)

Tripod mount: Standard 1/4″-20tpi

USB 3.0 SuperSpeed

Type-C connector

Output:

Up to 52MP images

File types: JPEG, TIFF, DNG

Environment: Dust and water resistant

Video: 4K video with 28mm, 70mm or 150mm focal lengths at full frame equivalent

Via Photo Rumors

