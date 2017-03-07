Adobe has added a new Raw HDR capture mode to Lightroom Mobile, allowing iOS and Android users to achieve a dynamic range equivalent to using an interchangeable lens camera, the company says.

Adobe says the new HDR mode employs Lightroom’s camera to automatically scan your scene to determine the correct exposure range. It will then capture three raw files, which it aligns, merges, de-ghosts and tonemaps within the Lightroom Mobile app.

The app then generates a 32-bit DNG file on your phone.

The updates – Lightroom Mobile 2.7 foriOS and 2.3 for Android – add the new HDR mode for free, which you can add to your Lightroom Mobile app by clicking here.

It’s worth noting that the iOS version of Adobe’s new HDR Mode is only supported by the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone SE or iPad Pro 9.7in, as these are the only Apple devices that can capture in DNG format.

Likewise, Android devices supported by the update are the Samsung S7, S7 Edge, Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Other additions in the latest update are Radial and Linear Selection tools for Android Creative Cloud subscribers, and the option for iOS users to export original files, including DNG files.

