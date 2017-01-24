Automatic, the software company behind WordPress, has launched a new plug-in that allows users to upload images to the web platform directly from Adobe Lightroom.

The new plug-in also imports titles, captions and any keywords you’ve added to your images in Lightroom into the file stored in WordPress, along with watermarks.

How the Lighroom WordPress plug-in works

Automatic says that once you’ve installed the Lightroom for WordPress plug-in you will be prompted to sign into your account.

After doing so, you can click an Export button within Lightroom, then choose your blog from a dropdown menu.

Images will then import from Lightroom to your Media Library in WordPress.

The Lightroom WordPress plug-in is free to download from Automatic.

Via DigitalTrends

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.