Automatic, the software company behind WordPress, has launched a new plug-in that allows users to upload images to the web platform directly from Adobe Lightroom.
The new plug-in also imports titles, captions and any keywords you’ve added to your images in Lightroom into the file stored in WordPress, along with watermarks.
How the Lighroom WordPress plug-in works
Automatic says that once you’ve installed the Lightroom for WordPress plug-in you will be prompted to sign into your account.
After doing so, you can click an Export button within Lightroom, then choose your blog from a dropdown menu.
Images will then import from Lightroom to your Media Library in WordPress.
The Lightroom WordPress plug-in is free to download from Automatic.
Via DigitalTrends
READ MORE
Free Lightroom keyboard shortcut cheat sheet
Best Lightroom tips for smarter post-processing
You must log in to post a comment.