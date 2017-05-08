Lomography has launched its new Neptune Convertible Art Lens System, which is a single lens system that includes three interchangeable prime lenses at different focal lengths.

The three lenses that comprise the Neptune Convertible Art Lens System are the Thalassa 3.5/35mm, Despina 2.8/50mm and Proteus 4/80mm.

Lomography says the design is inspired by Charles Chevalier’s first convertible lens from the 19th Century and allows photographers to mix and match focal lengths, f/stops, and special aperture plates to adapt the Neptune Convertible Art Lens System to your subject.

Its design features a seamless iris diaphragm aperture mechanism, Lomography says it is an expandable lens system with possible focal lengths from 15mm to a 400mm monocular.

The lenses offer close focusing distances of 0.25m (35mm), 0.38m (50mm), 0.8m (80mm). Lomo says the Thalassa 3.5/35 Art Lens is aimed at architecture, street and urban scenes, while the 50mm Despina is best for fashion and everyday. The Proteus 4/80 Art Lens is aimed portraiture and nature photography.

The Neptune Convertible Art Lens System is currently on Kickstarter where backers will save 45% on the Neptune Convertible Art Lens System’s retail price, which will be $990. The campaign ends on 7 June 2017.

Specifications

Focal Length: 35mm, 50mm, 80mm, front element group convertible

Aperture: Dual aperture system

Multi-scaled diaphragm aperture: 35mm: extended, f/3.5 – f/22 , 50mm: f/2.8 – f/22, 80mm: extended, f/4 – f/22

Drop-in aperture plates

Field of View: 35mm: 63°, 50mm: 46°, 80mm: 30°

Lens Mounting Profile: Canon EF, Nikon F or Pentax K

Closest Focusing Distance: 35mm: 0.25m , 50mm: 0.4m, 80mm: 0.8m

Lens Construction:

Lens Base: 3 elements in 3 groups

Front Lens: 4 elements in 4 groups for each focal length

Filter Thread: 52mm

Lens Coating: Multi-coated

Electronic Contacts: No

Focusing Mechanism: Helicoid

Like this: Like Loading...