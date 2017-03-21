Lomography has launched the Lomo’Instant Automat Glass Magellan – price tag £169/$189 – which it says is the first instant camera with a glass wide-angle lens.

The Lomo’Instant Automat Glass Magellan’s 38mm lens is comprised of six elements in four groups and offers an aperture of f/4.5.

The new Lomo camera also boasts three zone focusing settings of 0.3m, 0.6m and 1m to infinite.

Interestingly, the lens cap of the Lomo’Instant Automat Glass Magellan doubles as a remote release that allows you to trigger the shutter and take a picture from up to 5m away.

Other features include a Bulb mode, Multiple Exposure mode, close-up lens attachments, and those who pre-order the camera will get a set of Colour Gel filters.

The Automat Glass Magellan uses Fujifilm Instax Mini film and is set to ship in April.

Lomo’Instant Automat Glass Magellan Specifications

Film Format: Fujifilm Instax Mini Film

Exposure Area: 62mm x 46mm

Lens Focal Length: 38mm (21mm equivalent)

Shutter Speed: Bulb (maximum 30 seconds), 8s-1/250 (Auto Shooting Mode)

Exposure Compensation: +1/-1 Exposure Values (Ambient Exposure)

Film Ejection Mechanism: Motorized

Multiple Exposures: Unlimited

Built-in Flash Guide Number: 9(m)

Built-in Flash: Automatic Flash & Flash Off Mode

Auto Exposure Type: Programmed Automatic

Aperture: f/4.5, f/22

Zone Focusing Setting: 0.3m / 0.6m / 1m-infinite

Closest Focusing Distance: 0.3m

Remote Control Trasmission: Infrared

Remote Control Sensor Range: 1-2m in bright sunshine, up to 5m indoors

Film Counter: LED indication, counting down

Battery Supply: 2 x CR2 batteries (2 x 3V)

Remote Control Battery Supply: 1 x CR1632 batteries (3V)

Tripod mount: Yes

Filter Thread Diameter: 43mm

