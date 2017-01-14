Lomography has launched a new Lomo’Instant Murano edition – price tag £79 – which comes in five different colours.

Lomography says the Lomo’Instant Murano edition is an homage to the colourful houses on the popular Venetian island.

Like its other Lomo’Instant siblings, the Murano edition offers three different shooting modes, including unlimited multiple exposures and Bulb mode.

It also offers manual flash and a set of Color Gel flash filters. You can also purchase Close-up, Portrait and Fisheye lens attachments with the Combo package.

Other Lomo’Instant cameras include the Lomo’Instant Lake Tahoe, Lomo’Instant Mumbai and Lomo’Instant Milano.

Lomo’Instant camera specifications

Film Format: Fujifilm Instax Mini

Lens Focal Length: 48mm (27mm equivalent)

3 Shooting Modes: Flash On Auto Mode, Creative Mode (Flash On), Creative Mode (Flash Off)

Exposure Area: 42mm x 64mm

Shutter Speed: 1/125s / Bulb

Apertures: default f/16; f/8, f/11, f/22, f/32 for manual exposure compensation

Ejection Mechanism: Motorized

Multiple Exposures: Yes, unlimited

Built-in Flash GN: 9(m)

Automatic Flash Output: Yes

Battery Supply: 4x AAA batteries (1.5V)

Tripod mount: Yes

Extra lens attachments available separately or with the Combo packages

Like this: Like Loading...