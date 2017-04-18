Lomography has announced a new pocket-size Simple Use Film Camera with pre-loaded film, which can be used with different Color Gel filters for different effects.

Aimed at parties, road trips and weddings, the Lomo Simple Use Film Camera offers three different films: Color Negative, Black & White and LomoChrome Purple.

Users can also mount Lomo’s three different – yellow, magenta and cyan – Color Gel flash filters to add different tones to the Color Negative and LomoChrome Purple film.

The Lomography Simple Use Film Camera is disposable and produces images at ISO 400.

Lomo Simple Use Film Camera Specifications

Film Format: 35mm Film

Lens Focal Length: 31mm

Shutter Speed: 1/120s

Aperture: f/9

Focusing: 1m to Infinity

Flash: Built-in Flash (Press & Hold to Charge),

15-second Recharge Time

Battery: 1 x AA Battery

Dimensions (mm): 115 x 60 x 33

Preloaded with Film:

Choose from Color Negative ISO 400,

Black & White ISO 400 and

LomoChrome Purple ISO 400

