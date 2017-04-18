Lomography has announced a new pocket-size Simple Use Film Camera with pre-loaded film, which can be used with different Color Gel filters for different effects.
Aimed at parties, road trips and weddings, the Lomo Simple Use Film Camera offers three different films: Color Negative, Black & White and LomoChrome Purple.
Users can also mount Lomo’s three different – yellow, magenta and cyan – Color Gel flash filters to add different tones to the Color Negative and LomoChrome Purple film.
The Lomography Simple Use Film Camera is disposable and produces images at ISO 400.
Lomo Simple Use Film Camera Specifications
Film Format: 35mm Film
Lens Focal Length: 31mm
Shutter Speed: 1/120s
Aperture: f/9
Focusing: 1m to Infinity
Flash: Built-in Flash (Press & Hold to Charge),
15-second Recharge Time
Battery: 1 x AA Battery
Dimensions (mm): 115 x 60 x 33
Preloaded with Film:
Choose from Color Negative ISO 400,
Black & White ISO 400 and
LomoChrome Purple ISO 400
