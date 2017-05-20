The London Photo Show will return this year, kicking off at the Strand Gallery in central London from 18-22 October.

Now in its third year, the event offers photographers to showcase their work to the public, media and other industry professionals.

The London Photo Show was launched by the founders of the 36exp Photographers’ School and as well as feedback allows photographers to sell images.

The London Photo Show will also award a number of accolades to the best images on display.

Andrew Mason, founder of the London Photo Show, said: “After we received such a great response from the last show, we’ve got even bigger plans this year, giving more photographers the chance to display their art.

“It’s tough for photographers to get their work seen, but the London Photo Show offers them an amazing chance to put their work in a well-known, prominent, central London gallery. It’s just what these photographers need to build their profile and get noticed.”

To find out more about visit londonphotoshow.org.

Like this: Like Loading...