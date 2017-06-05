The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has unveiled the designs for its new Photography Centre, which will be one of the largest photographic galleries in Europe.

Due for launch in autumn 2018, the new V&A Photography Centre will more than double the museum’s display space dedicated to still images.

A modular system of display cases will allow the V&A to display a wider range of objects, from photographs to cameras, publications and archive materials, that explores the relationship between art and technology.

Previously referred to as Gallery 100, the original nineteenth-century picture gallery will be renamed ‘The Bern and Ronny Schwartz Gallery’ in recognition of The Bern Schwartz Family Foundation, which is the first sponsor of the Museum’s Photography Centre.

