Macphun will expand its Luminar and Aurora HDR photo editing software to the Windows platform in autumn 2017, the company has announced.

Available only for Mac users up until now, Macphun will launch a public beta of Luminar for Windows in July, during which users can edit images for free using the company’s flagship software and provide feedback.

Luminar is the more powerful, all-purpose photo editor, offering more than 300 tools, as well as a range of presets and filters that are based off your most commonly employed edits to help speed up your workflow.

Aurora HDR was co-developed with photographer Trey Ratcliff and is aimed at those looking to produce high dynamic range imagery.

Full, non-beta versions of Luminar for Windows and Aurora HDR for Windows will launch around October.

You can register for the free beta at Macphun’s website.

