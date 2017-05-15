MacPhun has released a new range of presets for its Luminar editing software, which are designed to enhance images with specific textures, seasonal hues or even the light at certain times of day.

In total, MacPhun has launched 13 presets, nine of which are free to download and four are paid-for downloads.

Premium downloads include Asphalt & Leaf – part of a new Textures range – Photo Essentials, Noble Monochromatic and Insta Inspiration, which range in price from $4.99 to $9.99.

Free downloads include Magic Hour, for enhancing light during the Golden Hours, Winter Hues, Studio Portraits, Seascape Presets and Desert Dreams.

You can find all of the new Luminar presets on MacPhun’s website.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com