MacPhun has released a new range of presets for its Luminar editing software, which are designed to enhance images with specific textures, seasonal hues or even the light at certain times of day.

In total, MacPhun has launched 13 presets, nine of which are free to download and four are paid-for downloads.

Premium downloads include Asphalt & Leaf – part of a new Textures range – Photo Essentials, Noble Monochromatic and Insta Inspiration, which range in price from $4.99 to $9.99.

Free downloads include Magic Hour, for enhancing light during the Golden Hours, Winter Hues, Studio Portraits, Seascape Presets and Desert Dreams.

You can find all of the new Luminar presets on MacPhun’s website.

